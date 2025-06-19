Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was blasted by Colin Cowherd for his lack of awareness. Pittsburgh has its answer under center for the 2025 season, signing the future Hall of Famer to a one-year deal. It was not easy for the Steelers to add Rodgers, but the franchise hopes their new quarterback can propel them up the AFC ladder.

As Aaron acclimates to his new teammates, a recent report came out of the four-time MVP blasting his former team, the New York Jets. Cowherd addressed Rodgers' criticisms of the Jets in an episode of The Herd on Thursday.

“For Aaron to be upset with the Jets’ run game and dysfunction, bro, the Jets have been dysfunctional for a decade and a half. You chose them. This goes to the heart of what I’ve said about Aaron. I’m not saying he’s not smart, and I’m not saying he’s not talented, but I don’t love his decision-making. Robert Saleh was on the hot seat. You chose him. Nat Hackett was a disaster in Denver. You chose him. He just lacks an awareness that feels so obvious to me for a smart guy. Aaron led the league as a quarterback in non-football stuff seeping into the locker room. Awareness.”

Fortunately for the Steelers' new quarterback, he is not heading into a dysfunctional situation in Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season during his 18 years in charge, and Pittsburgh's run game is on another level compared to the Jets. While Russell Wilson certainly was not bad last season, the quarterback position has not been a clear strength for the Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger was under center. Tomlin and company hope that Rodgers can kick the offense into a new, explosive gear, especially since the AFC contenders going into 2025 all share one thing in common: elite quarterback play.

However, Rodgers will have to turn back the clock a bit in order to live up to expectations. The 41-year-old had an uneven season with the Jets and certainly is not what he used to be with the Green Bay Packers. It's certainly a gamble the Steelers decided to make when signing Aaron. But his arm is still lively, and according to reports from minicamp, he seems to be in good shape.

Overall, Pittsburgh is once again trying to take that good-to-great step. The AFC North will be its usual competitive self as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have their own Super Bowl expectations. That said, with better quarterback play, the Steelers have the talent to compete with anyone in the league.