If you’re tired of seeing a brooding Aaron Rodgers, you might like what Ryan Clark had to say. And Rodgers’ chances of joining the Steelers may have lessened. Furthermore, Rodgers left his retirement door open amid his free agency stall.

Rodgers said he’s in a different phase of life and doesn’t know how football fits into it, according to a post on X by Pat McAfee.

“To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you’re a first-year player or a 20-year vet,” Rodgers said. “I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement could still be a possibility. But right now, my focus is, and has been, and will continue to be, on my personal life.”

Rodgers has been liked in free-agent discussions with the Steelers, Giants, and Vikings. However, the Vikings don’t seem to have an interest in the age-old quarterback while the Giants already signed two longtime veterans.

Will QB Aaron Rodgers continue to play the game?

Rodgers acknowledged his age as a key part of the decision-making process.

“From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers said. “I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I’ve made. Not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year. That are important to me.

“And I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle, who are really battling some difficult stuff. I have a lot of things that are taking my attention. And have, beginning really in January. Away from football. That’s been where I’ve been focusing most of my attention.”

It’s interesting that Rodgers talked about his focus being on his personal life. Perhaps that’s part of the reason he rarely got things done in the playoffs.

Rodgers posted a record of 4-0 while helping the Packers win the Super Bowl in 2010. Since then he went 7-9, winning more than one game only one time. Also, Rodgers’ teams had an 0-4 record in conference championship contests after the Super Bowl run.

So, despite putting up massive individual stats and earning many Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, Rodgers couldn’t lift the players around him in the critical moments. That lack will likely keep him out of the conversation when it comes to the greatest quarterbacks of all time.