The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh finally signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal earlier in June. The outcome of the 2025 season could have a huge impact on the future of Steelers, as well as the legacy of Rodgers himself.

Rodgers declared on Tuesday that he will disappear from public life after he retires from the NFL.

“I don’t want the attention — I know that’s a narrative out there,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “When this is all done, it’s Keyser Söze. You won’t see me. I won’t be in the public. I don’t want to live a public life. That’s why it’s so strange, what’s going on right now in my private life, because I don’t want to live a life in the public eye. I’m not gonna be in the public eye. When this is done, I’m done. You won’t see me, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Rodgers has never been shy about media attention during his NFL career. He even let cameras follow him around during the creation of the Aaron Rodgers: Enigma documentary on Netflix.

Rodgers has also been open to other media roles outside of his football career. See his short stint as Jeopardy host as an example.

Perhaps when he does retire, Rodgers will keep his word and fade into the background.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers teased retirement plan to Pat McAfee on Tuesday

Rodgers gave a preview of his retirement plan to Pat McAfee on Tuesday.

“I'm pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to, you know, put any extra years on that or anything. So, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played twenty freaking years. It's been long a long run, I've enjoyed it, and what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL, with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that, you know, expects you to win.”

It certainly sounds like the 2025 NFL season will be the last ride for Rodgers.

Rodgers will turn 42 years old during the regular season. It is no surprise that he is seriously considering the end of his professional career.

Perhaps the Steelers will benefit from a motivated Rodgers who knows his legacy is on the line in 2025.