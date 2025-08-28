The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the new season with high hopes, and Broderick Jones sits at the center of those expectations. ESPN analyst Ben Solak has named the young tackle the biggest X-factor in the NFL. For a Steelers team determined to protect Aaron Rodgers and establish a powerful ground attack, the development of Jones is critical. His growth could determine just how far the Steelers go.

The offensive line is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing units in football, which puts Jones’ performance under an even brighter spotlight.

The Steelers’ offensive front offers plenty of promise. To start, veteran guard Isaac Seumalo provides stability on the left. In addition, second-year center Zach Frazier already looks like a future Pro Bowler. Furthermore, right guard Mason McCormick has proven to be a reliable option. Meanwhile, right tackle Troy Fautanu has impressed in the preseason after returning from a knee injury. Altogether, this mix of youth and experience gives the Steelers a solid foundation to lean on, especially with Aaron Rodgers behind center.

Article Continues Below

Even so, everything ultimately comes back to Broderick Jones. A 2023 first-round pick, Jones began his career on the right side. At times, he displayed dominant flashes in the running game but struggled to stay consistent. His physical gifts are undeniable. However, mental lapses and untimely penalties prevented him from locking down a permanent role at left tackle.

Now, Jones transitions to the left side, tasked with protecting Rodgers’ blind side. For a quarterback who thrives on timing but lacks mobility, strong pass protection is non-negotiable. If Jones can take a significant step forward in his technique and cut down on mistakes, the Steelers’ offense could finally find the balance it needs.

In the end, the pressure is real, but so is the opportunity. Broderick Jones’ growth could unlock another level for this Steelers team. With Rodgers aiming to deliver one last stretch of elite play, Jones’ ability to anchor the line might ultimately define Pittsburgh’s season.