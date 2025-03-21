Throughout free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants have been looking for a quarterback. Both teams let go of their previous signal-callers and have been courting Aaron Rodgers. But the veteran has taken his time to make a decision, frustrating fans, reporters, and even other players. Friday could be the end of the Rodgers free agency saga as he took a meeting at the Steelers facility. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac broke the news.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources,” Dulac posted on social media.

ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with a similar report. “Aaron Rodgers is visiting the Steelers’ training facility today and meeting with their coaching staff, as [Dulac] reported. No deal at this time is close, per source.”

Schefter's report made it seem like a deal is further away than Dulac's did. Regardless, Rodgers is meeting with the Steelers and could be their quarterback. With new wide receiver DK Metcalf in the Steel City, it could be an attractive landing spot for Rodgers. His time with the Jets was a failure but the Steelers already have a playoff core.

Part of that playoff core has publically called out Rodgers during the free-agency window. Steelers legend Cam Heyward said he would not go on any darkness retreat to recruit Rodgers. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t, that’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch,” Heyward said.

The Giants have not solved their quarterback problem but are in a much better spot in the NFL Draft. Sheduer Sanders could be available to them with the third-overall pick. If the Steelers do not land Rodgers, Mason Rudolph could open camp as their starter.