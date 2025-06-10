New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed more information Tuesday about his decision to play for the team this season. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steel City franchise, for nearly $14 million.

Rodgers says the decision to sign wasn't about money, but something else.

“I don't need it for my ego, I don't need it, to keep playing … This was a decision that was best for my soul,” Rodgers said at Steelers mandatory minicamp, per Sports Illustrated.

Rodgers immediately steps in as the no. 1 quarterback in Pittsburgh. He joins a play caller room that includes Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard from Ohio State.

The Steelers lost both of their starting quarterbacks from last season. Russell Wilson went off to the New York Giants, and Justin Fields took Rodgers' place with the New York Jets. The Steelers and Jets meet in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers have pressure to perform this year

Rodgers had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, which included an injury and a 5-win season. Pittsburgh may very well be the last stop in his career, since he was also thinking about retirement before signing with the Steelers.

The new Steelers quarterback spoke to the team on Tuesday. Center Zach Frazier said Rodgers told the squad he is all in on winning this season.

That has to be good news for Steelers fans, who are thirsting for a trip back to the Super Bowl. Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have not won a playoff game in nearly a decade. Tomlin has come under fire for the lack of postseason success, and he may also be out the door if Pittsburgh doesn't make a run in the postseason this year.

Some are not buying in though to the Rodgers experiment. That includes former Steelers quarterback and Super Bowl winner Terry Bradshaw. In a recent radio interview, Bradshaw said Pittsburgh shouldn't bother trying to sign Rodgers. He even said that Rodgers should stay in California and “chew on bark.”

Steelers mandatory minicamp continues through Thursday.