The Pittsburgh Steelerss search for their leader has led to a familiar local face as they officially moved forward in their head coaching search by hosting longtime NFL coach Mike McCarthy for an in-person interview, confirming a huge development in the post-Mike Tomlin era.

McCarthy, 62, brings one of the most extensive resumes among the Steelers’ candidates, and the organization acknowledged the meeting on its official social media.

“We have completed an in-person interview with Mike McCarthy for our head coach position.” Pittsburgh Steelers posted Ton X, formerly twitter.

The statement also concludes that McCarthy is the second candidate to receive an in-person interview, following Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who interviewed earlier in the week as the team president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan continue evaluating the potential successors.

McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, has deep ties to the city, having spent four years as an assistant coach at Pitt before launching his NFL career. He later became head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons and the Dallas Cowboys for five, compiling a 174-112-2 regular-season record and an 11-11 mark in the postseason, ranking 15th all-time in NFL coaching wins.

Ironically, McCarthy’s defining achievement came against his hometown team. His 2010 Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, with QB Aaron Rodgers earning Super Bowl MVP honors. McCarthy never returned to the Super Bowl after that victory, though his teams remained regular contenders. In Green Bay, he guided the Packers to nine playoff appearances, four NFC Championship games, and two of Rodgers’ four MVP seasons.

After being dismissed by the Packers late in the 2018 season, McCarthy resurfaced in Dallas in 2020. He led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023, fielding high-powered offenses that finished first in scoring twice. However, postseason success eluded him, as Dallas went just 1-3 in playoff games. A 7-10 injury-plagued 2024 season, limited by Dak Prescott’s hamstring issues, marked the end of his tenure as his contract expired.

The Steelers have also conducted virtual interviews with several other candidates, including Chris Shula, Jesse Minter, and Ejiro Evero, but McCarthy stands out as the most experienced option with strong organizational connections to Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

McCarthy’s offensive background and familiarity with Pittsburgh could make him a compelling choice, especially if the Steelers prioritize stability, experience, and an immediate schematic identity as they chart the franchise’s next chapter.