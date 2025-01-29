Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has shown an ability to lead his team to the playoffs, but there has been a lack of postseason success that has caused him to get a lot of criticism, and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman pointed out some flaws in Tomlin's defensive schemes, saying that they have not adjusted from the days that he went up against the Steelers.

“You knew exactly what they were doing,” Julian Edelman said on his podcast. “And they still do what they did. They still do the same God d*** s*** [as] when I was playing [Mike] Tomlin's defense. I'm like, ‘We still have linebackers covering the three slot?' Every time we play the Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it but no, they do what they do.”

Edelman and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who joined the podcast, agreed that the Steelers are well-coached and that their simplistic defensive approach has been a reason for that. However, they believe that the simplicity on that side of the ball is likely limiting the ceiling and preventing them from competing with the top teams in the NFL.

A lot of teams in the NFL would sign up for the level the Steelers have been at over Tomlin's tenure. The reality is that Tomlin is not going anywhere, but the problem is that the fanbase is frustrated with the seemingly established ceiling. The Steelers have been a team that has a high floor and a low ceiling, especially since Ben Roethlisberger left. Winning enough games to make the Wild Card round keeps the Steelers toward the back of the first round of the NFL Draft, far away from top quarterback prospects. You do not need a top 10 pick to find a quarterback, but having that selection does raise the odds for a team.

The Steelers still have quarterback questions with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields hitting free agency, and it will be interesting to see how they fill the role for 2025.