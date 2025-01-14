Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects to stay right where he is. Tomlin is shutting down any rumors or innuendo that he's available for a trade with another team.

“I have no message. Save your time,” Tomlin said about possible trades, per ESPN.

Tomlin has famously been with the Steelers since 2007, and never had a losing season. He's also lost six straight playoff games, and many Steelers fans are frustrated with his performance in recent years. Speculation continued to fuel that Tomlin would leave or be traded, after Pittsburgh lost their recent playoff game to the Baltimore Ravens.

It appears that those speculations are simply unfounded. Tomlin is expected to return to coach the team in 2025.

The Steelers and Tomlin both need a great 2025 season

The Steelers started the 2024 season with a great deal of promise. The team won their first three games, with Justin Fields playing under center. Fields, along with Russell Wilson, joined the team before the campaign.

Pittsburgh struggled through the rest of the year, and then finished the season with five straight losses. That failure seemed to unleash a torrent of anger at Tomlin from fans and sports analysts. Even Steelers legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw seemed to have lost faith in Tomlin.

The Steelers head coach acknowledged that he's struggled in recent years to win games.

“We didn't evolve in the right ways. We didn't strike the right chords at the right time particularly down the stretch so we've been eliminated from the single-elimination tournament,” Tomlin said, per the team. “For us, it's about assessing the reasons why, doing an assessment of every component of what it is we do here in the manner in which we do it, but we're at the very infancy of that. It comes to a screeching halt in this business and those of us that have been in it for a long time kind of understand that, but we also understand that moving forward happens pretty quickly.”

The Steelers need to figure out who their starting quarterback will be for the future. Fields and Wilson both played that part in the 2024 season, but neither was particularly effective at moving the ball. Pittsburgh mustered just 14 points in the playoff game against Baltimore.

Tomlin is on board with changes for the team, wherever they may be necessary.

“Certainly there's change that comes when we don't have the desired outcome and those are just the realities of the business,” Tomlin added. “I would imagine there's going to be some things that change around here on a lot of levels but that's just this game, as I mentioned.”

Steelers fans are hoping that whatever changes come, make the team better.