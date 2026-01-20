The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. It starts at head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 season in Pittsburgh. Now it appears that Pittsburgh could be zeroing in on a candidate with multiple ties to the city and organization.

Mike McCarthy will interview with the Steelers for their vacant head coach position on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCarthy was a candidate with the Titans before withdrawing his candidacy on Monday morning. He has also turned down other inquiries.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach is focused on Pittsburgh, where Pelissero said “he's considered a strong candidate.”

McCarthy has 18 years of experience as a head coach in the NFL. He spent the first 13 season in Green Bay, coaching Aaron Rodgers during his prime. The pair even won a Super Bowl together during the 2010 season.

McCarthy was most recently the head coach of the Cowboys during the 2024 season. The Cowboys decided not to renew McCarthy's contract last offseason, which caused him to take a one-year hiatus from coaching.

Naturally, McCarthy's history with Rodgers has created rumors about a reunion in Pittsburgh. Rodgers was rumored to be “open” to returning to Pittsburgh in 2026 after the end of the 2025 season. However, that was before Tomlin stepped down.

Perhaps the addition of McCarthy could be enough to entice Rodgers back for one last season.

But Rodgers is not the only connection that McCarthy has to the Steelers.

Mike's father, Joe McCarthy, was a firefighter in Pittsburgh and even owned a bar in the city.

“Mike McCarthy's father, Joe, was a firefighter and Pittsburgh Police Department officer who also owned Joe McCarthy's Bar and Grill. Mike was raised a Steelers fan — and beat them in Super Bowl XLV. Now, a true Yinzer could come home to pursue the franchise's next Lombardi,” Pelissero wrote on social media on Sunday.

There seem to be several signs that McCarthy could be Pittsburgh's guy.

It will be fascinating to see if he leaves the team facility on Wednesday without a contract.