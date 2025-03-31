Not much has changed in the Land of the Black and Gold. Mike Tomlin is still calling the shots on the sidelines, the team is coming off an unceremonious first-round playoffs exit and the long-term quarterback situation is uncertain. Aaron Rodgers might not drastically alter the complexion of the franchise, but he could add a rare element of unpredictability to an organization that prides itself on tradition.

The polarizing future Hall of Fame QB has a way to keeping everyone on their toes. His NFL free agency indecisiveness can grate on nerves, but Rodgers is an intriguing fit for Pittsburgh. The Steelers clearly see him as their best remaining option at achieving worthwhile postseason success in the immediate future and are therefore willing to wait for an answer.

Rodgers paid a lengthy visit to the team earlier in March, leading many to conclude that he will inevitably wind up on Heinz Street. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not providing additional news or a timeline, but he continues to speak glowingly about the meeting with the fellow Super Bowl champion.

“There’s no substitute for intimacy,” Tomlin said at the AFC Coaches Breakfast, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers help each other?

Building a strong connection is obviously important, but Pittsburgh and Aaron Rodgers must also realize that they are likely one another's best available choices heading into the 2025-26 campaign. While some Steelers fans will endorse Kirk Cousins, he does not come with the same credentials. And although Rodgers reportedly prefers the Minnesota Vikings over any other squad, they are content with young J.J. McCarthy for now.

Both sides seemingly need each other. Tomlin is not used to courting a QB in free agency, but he recognizes the potential dangers that await the Steelers if they cannot acquire a viable signal-caller. The AFC North is regularly one of the most challenging divisions in football, with two star quarterbacks and a top edge rusher posing a threat. Pittsburgh has to keep pace in any way possible.

Rodgers is definitely not the needle-mover he was a few years ago, as evidenced by his failed stint with the New York Jets, but he can still provide respectable production and valuable experience. Despite the overwhelming criticism surrounding his performance, the 41-year-old posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last season.

Those numbers were hollow in the Meadowlands, but they could offer a bigger impact when paired with a reputable head coach and more sound game plan. Aaron Rodgers ostensibly remains competent, and that quality was enough to bring the Steelers back to the AFC Wild Card Round in 2024-25.

The fan base understandably wants change, but competitiveness might still suffice for a little longer. And who knows, maybe the city will feel the same level of intimacy that Tomlin and the team have already experienced.