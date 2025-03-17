Aaron Rodgers is holding up the league with his free agency decision, and it looks like three teams are on his radar: the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Giants, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers seem to be the team that could outbid the other two, and they seem to be in a better situation than the other two.

Rodgers picking the Steelers doesn't sound like a bad decision, but some people think that it could be a mess for the wide receivers. Phil Simms recently sent out a warning to the receivers if Rodgers does decide to choose the Steelers as his preferred destination.

“Here's the other thing, if you're a wide receiver in Pittsburgh, are you going to act up when Aaron Rodgers is quarterback? Well, if you do, you'll never see the damn ball,” Simms said on the Bleav podcast.

George Pickens has had his outburst while on the Steelers, and it's uncertain how he would respond to a quarterback like Rodgers. Metcalf has also not been shy to share how he feels, but he seems to be able to hold things together and not cause that big of a scene like Pickens.

Could Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers?

As Aaron Rodgers continues to have teams waiting, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the latest update on the quarterback and where he could end up.

“I'm told from sources that Rodgers does have standing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “I checked with the source from one of those teams about a timeline for Rodgers. I got back a text with the Webster's dictionary of the word enigma, and so that's kind of the feeling right now.

“Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers. The feeling is there's not just a money consideration here. There's fit, there's surroundings, all those things. Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here. Sources there tell me that it's possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J.McCarthy.”

The Steelers seem like the most logical situation for Rodgers, and he has a good chance to win there than the other teams. There's uncertainty on whether George Pickens will still be on the team next season, but DK Metcalf was a good addition to a team that has been searching for a WR1.