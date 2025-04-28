The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the NFL Draft with a massive question at the quarterback position, and they left with Will Howard out of Ohio State in the sixth round. ESPN's Mina Kimes believes the Steelers should have taken a swing earlier on players like Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders.

“I would've taken a quarterback earlier just to be blunt,” Mina Kimes said on ESPN. “I don't begrudge them skipping on a quarterback in the first round, I actually love the Derrick Harmon pick, a player I really liked at a position of need for them. But after that, they had a couple of opportunities I think to take a swing on one. Jalen Milroe in the third round, they took a running back Kaleb Johnson. And then in the fourth instead of taking Sanders, they took Jack Sawyer, who gives them edge depth.”

"I would've taken a quarterback earlier."@MinaKimes wishes the Steelers "would've been more aggressive" in looking for a "long-term" answer at QB ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NKuyWRPxjT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers still are a logical destination for Aaron Rodgers once he makes a decision on whether or not he wants to play in the NFL in 2025. Still, Kimes believes that the Steelers should have drafted a quarterback for the long-term even if Rodgers does eventually sign with the team.

“But the way I see it, Laura, if you're a team without a long-term answer at quarterback, and I think we can agree even if the Steelers add Aaron Rodgers, they still don't have a long-term answer,” Kimes said. “You gotta take some swings. People say, ‘Well, they can go for it next year.' Well, frankly, we're talking about a team that never picks in the top-10, because they don't lose that many games. And they're also in a division that just loaded up on draft picks for next year, so I don't see that as a plan. I don't see Aaron Rodgers as a long-term plan, and I just wish they had been a little more aggressive at the position.

Drafting prospects like Milroe or Sanders would not have necessarily solved the Steelers' quarterback problem for the long-term instantly, but it would have given them a chance to develop someone who could start down the line.

For now, we will see what Howard can bring to the team and if Rodgers does eventually decide to sign with the Steelers for 2025.