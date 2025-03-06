The Pittsburgh Steelers have some important decisions to make this offseason. It all starts with the decision between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as NFL free agency approaches. The Steelers made a sneaky move on Thursday that gives them more wiggle room to spend in free agency.

The Steelers and linebacker Cole Holcomb have agreed to a revised contract, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pittsburgh cleared $4 million in cap space in 2025 in the move.

Holcomb has not played since he suffered a dislocated knee in November of the 2023 NFL season. He spent much of the 2024 season on injured reserve, though he was designated to return from IR in late December.

Holcomb is reportedly healthy now, and the Steelers plan for him to play during the 2025 season. Pittsburgh values his leadership and wants to keep him around.

The linebacker's best season came in 2021 with the Commanders. He logged an impressive 142 total tackles as well as one sack and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

Cole Holcomb sustained the injury during his first season with the Steelers in 2023. Now Pittsburgh is hoping that he can return to action in 2025 and become a leader on defense.

Steelers rumored to favor Justin Fields over Russell Wilson

The Steelers may have a preference at quarterback with NFL free agency just days away. Pittsburgh is rumored to favor Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future over veteran Russell Wilson. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained this on a recent episode of The Insiders.

“It does seem like it's going down the direction of the Steelers signing one of these quarterbacks,” Rapoport said on Tuesday. “I believe it was [Steelers general manager] Omar Khan who [said] that was the plan.

“The most likely starting quarterback option was from within their locker room. As far as I can tell, based on the sources that I've spoken with, it is more likely that Justin Fields is the next quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers rather than Russell Wilson.”

Fields played well for the Steelers in relief of Wilson early in the 2024 season. In fact, Fields led the team to a 4-2 record before Wilson took over in Week 7.

But how much would Fields cost the Steelers?

According to Spotrac, he only has a market value of roughly $6.4 million per season on a new contract. Pittsburgh could end up signing Fields to a contract similar to what Gardner Minshew signed with the Raiders last offseason.

It will be interesting to see the decisions the Steelers make over the coming weeks.