The Pittsburgh Steelers might be talking about the Aaron Rodgers situation for the rest of the summer. Pittsburgh is desperate to add a quarterback, and Rodgers seems to be the only viable starter left. Apparently the team is more comfortable waiting on Rodgers than the media is.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor shed some light on why Pittsburgh's leadership is not worried about the Rodgers situation.

“Even if he was a Steeler, which team brass remain optimistic Rodgers will eventually become, he still wouldn't be required to attend any portion of the team's voluntary organized team activities, which entered their second week Tuesday,” Pryor wrote.

The Steelers are apparently confident in Rodgers' NFL experience and believe he can succeed whenever he joins the team. That said, he would still be missing an opportunity to bond with his teammates at OTAs if he joined later in the offseason.

“Steelers decision-makers view Rodgers as a plug-and-play quarterback capable of a seamless transition, but in missing an opportunity to learn the offense and build chemistry with new teammates at OTAs — and potentially next week's mandatory minicamp — Rodgers and the Steelers are needlessly turning up the pressure on a team and an offense that's already going to be one of the most scrutinized of the 2025 NFL season.”

Unfortunately for fans, there doesn't appear to be urgency for either side to get a deal done ASAP.

How long can the Steelers wait on QB Aaron Rodgers?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
© Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Steelers are clearly comfortable biding their time while they wait on Rodgers to make a decision.

Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
NFL rumors: Falcons insider picks Browns Kirk Cousins trade idea over SteelersZachary Weinberger ·
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center.
Steelers’ Donald Parham Jr. suffers season-ending injury in practiceBenedetto Vitale ·
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) reacts after a touchdown reception during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Steelers rumors: Pittsburgh renews Jonnu Smith trade talks with DolphinsBenedetto Vitale ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium.
Steelers rumors: Pittsburgh hosting ex-Bills star with Jonnu Smith trade not expectedBen Strauss ·
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts on the field against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers rumors: TJ Watt gets intriguing timeline amid contract extension sagaPreston Byers ·
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders’ Jackson Powers-Johnson eyeing revenge on Cam HeywardJosh Davis ·

But realistically, how long can Pittsburgh wait to add their presumed starting quarterback? Unfortunately, the answer seems to be as long as it takes.

The Steelers seem content with QB Mason Rudolph as their emergency plan in case Rodgers leaves them at the altar.

Rudolph even gave a measured answer about the drama during an interview in May.

“That's been nothing new to me. There's been constant noise. That's the nature of the NFL. I've been used to that for a long time now. I must be the best I can be and help our team improve this spring.”

Rudolph would not be an exciting starting quarterback, but it is fair to question how much of an upgrade Rodgers would even be.

Steelers fans are hopeful that Rodgers will sign sooner rather than later.

If he doesn't, it could be a foreboding sign for Pittsburgh heading into the 2025 NFL season.