The Pittsburgh Steelers might be talking about the Aaron Rodgers situation for the rest of the summer. Pittsburgh is desperate to add a quarterback, and Rodgers seems to be the only viable starter left. Apparently the team is more comfortable waiting on Rodgers than the media is.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor shed some light on why Pittsburgh's leadership is not worried about the Rodgers situation.

“Even if he was a Steeler, which team brass remain optimistic Rodgers will eventually become, he still wouldn't be required to attend any portion of the team's voluntary organized team activities, which entered their second week Tuesday,” Pryor wrote.

The Steelers are apparently confident in Rodgers' NFL experience and believe he can succeed whenever he joins the team. That said, he would still be missing an opportunity to bond with his teammates at OTAs if he joined later in the offseason.

“Steelers decision-makers view Rodgers as a plug-and-play quarterback capable of a seamless transition, but in missing an opportunity to learn the offense and build chemistry with new teammates at OTAs — and potentially next week's mandatory minicamp — Rodgers and the Steelers are needlessly turning up the pressure on a team and an offense that's already going to be one of the most scrutinized of the 2025 NFL season.”

Unfortunately for fans, there doesn't appear to be urgency for either side to get a deal done ASAP.

How long can the Steelers wait on QB Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers are clearly comfortable biding their time while they wait on Rodgers to make a decision.

But realistically, how long can Pittsburgh wait to add their presumed starting quarterback? Unfortunately, the answer seems to be as long as it takes.

The Steelers seem content with QB Mason Rudolph as their emergency plan in case Rodgers leaves them at the altar.

Rudolph even gave a measured answer about the drama during an interview in May.

“That's been nothing new to me. There's been constant noise. That's the nature of the NFL. I've been used to that for a long time now. I must be the best I can be and help our team improve this spring.”

Rudolph would not be an exciting starting quarterback, but it is fair to question how much of an upgrade Rodgers would even be.

Steelers fans are hopeful that Rodgers will sign sooner rather than later.

If he doesn't, it could be a foreboding sign for Pittsburgh heading into the 2025 NFL season.