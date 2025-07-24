The Pittsburgh Steelers are going all in ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh made a number of aggressive moves this offseason, including signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract. One Steelers players is happy that his organization is doing whatever it takes to win football games.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt loved seeing his team aggressively upgrade their roster during the 2025 NFL offseason.

“It’s all about being aggressive,” Watt said. “I love to see the front office be aggressive and go out and acquire guys that we all truly feel like are going to help us get over the hump.”

In addition to the Rodgers signing, the Steelers also made some bold trades. They traded for WR D.K. Metcalf, sent George Pickens to the Cowboys, and acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Dolphins.

“You see the aggressiveness that we’re taking organizationally,” Watt said Wednesday. “I’m doing everything I can personally, whether that’s moving around (the defensive front), mentoring younger guys as much as I possibly can, asking guys who have won Super Bowls before, whether here in this building or not, what we can do. And I think that’s really all that we can do. And just keep putting our heads down and working.”

Pittsburgh also signed Watt to a lucrative extension worth $41 million per season. That's pretty aggressive too.

“We can sit here and talk and talk and talk about not winning a playoff game (and) how much I want to do it. But at the end of the day, that’s just lip service,” Watt declared. “It’s all about what we do. That’s why I’m excited to be back here. That’s why I’m excited to get to know each and every guy on this new team that we have and get to work.”

T.J. Watt is ready to do whatever it takes to get the Steelers a Super Bowl win

T.J. Watt is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the Super Bowl.

Watt is clearly ready to stop talking about winning in the playoffs and start doing it.

“Trying to be the best,” Watt said in an upcoming interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, per On3. “Trying to be the best that I can be. . . And winning a Super Bowl is no doubt motivating me and winning a playoff game is absolutely motivating me. It’s something that we haven’t been able to do since I’ve been there.”

Watt added that he views it as “unacceptable” that he hasn't had more playoff success in Pittsburgh during his career.

“I think that’s absolutely unacceptable and that is what’s attached to my name right now, and I have to answer for that. As much as it sucks, when you say, ‘TJ Watt: X, Y, Z,’ you also say, ‘TJ Watt: Not won a playoff game.’”

The 2025 season will be incredibly important for Watt and the entire Steelers organization.