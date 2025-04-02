The Pittsburgh Steelers are in limbo when it comes to the quarterback position, particularly as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers. With Mason Rudolph back on the roster, the Steelers at least have a placeholder for now. Former Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, weighed in on the situation, and the possibility of acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Steelers still could go for Kirk Cousins, potentially,” Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “I don't think you should though because you got Mason. If you've got Mason you're going to draft a guy in the third round. Let Mason be the veteran guy that can be there, let him sit behind him, push him a little bit. Kirk is going to cost you a lot more money. Take the money that you were going to give Kirk and or Aaron and start thinking about TJ (Watt). So save that money that you were going to have to give Kirk, who's been stealing from the NFL forever, and just give it to TJ. Give it to him right now.”

Cousins has been linked to the Cleveland Browns for much of the offseason, and with Rodgers seeming likely to end up with the Steelers, Cousins has not seemed in play for Pittsburgh. If Rodgers decides against playing for the Steelers, however, it will be interesting to see where the team pivots.

It has been speculated that Cousins will not be moved by the Falcons until after the NFL Draft, as he wants to avoid going to a team that drafted a young quarterback. If Rodgers is not going to end up with the Steelers, and the franchise does not land a quarterback early on in the draft, Cousins could turn into an attractive option.

It will be interesting to see where the Steelers go with their quarterback situation for the 2025 season, as the rest of the team is ready to win.