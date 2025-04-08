Although Aaron Rodgers hasn't signed with a new team yet, rumors are the Pittsburgh Steelers are firmly in the mix for the veteran quarterback. Despite not having a team to play for right now, one Green Bay Packers fan theorized a wild conspiracy in an attempt to troll Rodgers possibly signing with Pittsburgh.

Cameron Ellis, a writer for Lombardi Avenue, a site powered by Fansided, fleshed out a hilarious troll conspiracy for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers by using recent rumors and reports about former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The first report confirmed that Milroe plans to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Players typically choose to attend the draft when they know they'll be selected within the first two rounds.

“Source: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.”

The second report Ellis uses to fuel his conspiracy stems from the news that the Alabama quarterback has met with the Steelers during the predraft process, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Milroe has also visited with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets.

“Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the Saints and Browns that were described as “impressive.” He also met with key members of the Jets offensive staff and the Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month.”

So, at the very least, the Steelers have shown some interest in Jalen Milroe despite being heavily involved in the rumor mill for Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback was rumored to be upset with the Packers when they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ellis paints the picture of the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers ahead of the draft then turning around and selecting Milroe with the No. 21 pick overall. The fact the draft is taking place in Green Bay this year just adds a little more spice to the conspiracy.

“Who'd you rather have? A 41-year-old, one-year rental option who, admittedly, has won four NFL MVPs? Or a young guy who is quickly becoming the sleeper QB of this year's draft? There's nothing stopping the Steelers from trying for both, I guess. Pittsburgh signing Rodgers and then drafting his replacement in Green Bay? The irony.”