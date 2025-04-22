Despite being involved in Aaron Rodgers speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers still need a starting quarterback on the roster. With Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson the only two options on the team right now, rumors are suggesting the front office could select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh owns the No. 21 pick overall, which likely puts them in line for a quarterback in the first round. However, during the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” the popular ESPN insider for the NFL claims the Steelers could opt to even trade back and still land Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Remember, the Steelers don't have a second-round draft pick. The Steelers are willing to move back in the first round. So, if the Steelers are willing to move back from 21, that tells you that they may like Shedeur, but they're not committed to Shedeur, if they're willing to move back, which they are.”

The Colorado prospect has been deemed the second-best quarterback in the 2025 class behind Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward throughout much of the draft process. However, there is speculation that he could fall later into the first round. Additionally, there is some buzz that teams like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, and there's a chance he is the second quarterback taken off the board instead.

Either way, rumors suggest the Steelers may have plenty of options to choose from come draft night. Not only could they select a young quarterback, but there is some buzz that the front office could be in the mix for a trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. That is, assuming the front office misses out on a prospect in the draft and Rodgers in free agency.

The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. However, we won't know who the Steelers select until much later in the draft, as they won't be on the clock until the 21st pick.