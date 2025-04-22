Steelers' perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most fascinating teams to watch out for in the 2025 NFL Draft. Reports suggest they could be interested in trading down and out of the first round. However, a trade-up makes sense as well because they don't have a clear-cut answer at the quarterback position. Assuming the Steelers stay put, though, there are some intriguing options for them to draft. So, what are the Steelers' biggest needs, and which prospect would be a perfect fit for their roster at pick No. 21?

Steelers' positional needs

The Steelers have never been below .500 with Mike Tomlin at the helm. However, they've also struggled with mediocrity in recent years, and they are missing a couple of pieces that could get them over the hump. Most notably, the team's quarterback position has been underwhelming since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were the players under center last season, but both signal-callers have found new homes. Now, Mason Rudolph is lined up to be the starting quarterback. Rudolph began his career in Pittsburgh, but he was a backup with the Tennessee Titans last season. The Steelers' familiarity with the Oklahoma State product led to them signing him again this offseason, but they shouldn't be complacent with him being their starter.

The team doesn't have a clear path to securing an upgrade, though. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will both almost certainly be off the board by the time the Steelers select in the first round, and opinions on Jaxson Dart vary greatly. Aaron Rodgers has also been linked to the team, but it is unclear what his future holds. Even if Rodgers does join the Steelers, his best days are clearly in the rearview mirror, and he most definitely isn't a long-term option.

While the quarterback position is arguably the Steelers' biggest need, it isn't their only need, and the team needs to be prepared to draft players at other positions unless they are ready to make a blockbuster move for a gunslinger. The team also needs someone to take the pressure off of whoever is quarterbacking the team next year.

They did good to trade for D.K. Metcalf and fix what was one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, but Pittsburgh is still mediocre at running back. Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris, and Cordarrelle Patterson formed an underwhelming rushing attack last season, and now Harris is gone. The team replaced him on the depth chart with Kenneth Gainwell, but he, like the other ball carriers in Pittsburgh, might be best off in reserve duty.

Luckily, this is one of the deepest running back classes in history. There is also depth at cornerback and defensive tackle, both spots of which the team could use a boost at. Cameron Heyward is still going strong heading into his 15th season, as he has been a Pro Bowler in seven of his last eight campaigns. Steelers fans love the player who was drafted by the team in 2011, but his time in the NFL will be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Additionally, the Steelers shouldn't want to rely so heavily on a soon-to-be 36-year-old. Keeanu Benton is the other starting defensive tackle, so the Steelers desperately need more depth at the position.

Steelers' perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit

The Steelers have reportedly done a lot of scouting work on Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant. Both players would fit well in Pittsburgh, but Grant fills the bigger need. Grant is pushing 340 pounds. He is a mountain of a man who can clog the middle of the line for the Steelers. Grant's run-stopping ability and pure size would allow a great pass-rusher like Heyward to even further thrive getting after the quarterback.

Grant is more than just a run-stuffer, though. He has intriguing athletic traits. Grant is uniquely quick for such a mountain of a man, which gives him some legitimate pass-rushing potential. He also has plenty of production and experience.

In college, Grant racked up 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons and won a national championship. He played alongside Mason Graham – a fellow first-round prospect – at Michigan. Graham has similar measurables to Heyward, and he and Grant helped form arguably the scariest defensive line in college. The Steelers could expect similar success from Grant and Heyward in the pros.

The Steelers have plenty of needs at more flashy positions, but they've always been a team that wins in the trenches. Despite that, the team lost a step on both the offensive and defensive fronts last season, so drafting a big-bodied player with star potential like Grant makes too much sense.