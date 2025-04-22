All the speculation around Jalen Milroe and the Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense. However, they might be able to land Shedeur Sanders, who's been projected as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although his stock continues to fluctuate, the Steelers might have a chance to draft the Colorado football star. If that's the case, Brooke Pryor of ESPN believes the team would be foolish not to take him.

“At the time of the pick, Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision,” Pryor said. “And though they haven't given him a deadline, the Steelers can't wait on the four-time MVP forever. With Sanders still on the board at No. 21, it would be foolish to pass up a pro-ready quarterback as Rodgers continues to ponder his future.

“Not only does Sanders possess the kind of NFL pedigree Mike Tomlin covets, but he also has a big personality and strong leadership traits, which could be the key to giving the Steelers an offensive identity to match its renowned defense.”

Sanders isn't the flashiest quarterback, but he sure knows how to get the job done. For instance, he helped turn around the Buffaloes' program.

They were one win away from reaching the Big 12 championship game, and even the College Football Playoff. Not to mention, his accuracy is amongst the best in the entire class.

The short to intermediate range is so good, and an area that has experts salivating over.

Shedeur Sanders would be a great fit for the Steelers

As Pryor mentioned, the Steelers are looking for an offensive identity. While Rodgers continues to be taciturn about his future, the franchise can't afford to wait on one man's decision.

As a result, the Steelers could bank on Sanders if they were to land him. The quarterback was a vocal leader during his time in Boulder. Furthermore, his skill on the gridiron speaks for itself.

All the speculation about his draft stock won't matter if he turns out to be an elite player. Sanders has the mental toughness, as well as the football acumen to dominate.

Combining that, alongside a coach in Tomlin who is as disciplined as it gets, could be a recipe for immediate success.

While Tomlin prefers veteran quarterbacks, Sanders is cut from a different cloth. Again, his mentality, perseverance, as well as overall grit could be a perfect match in Steel City.

Either way, this would be a Hail Mary for the Steelers to land. If they do, though, they could have their quarterback problem solved with flying colors.