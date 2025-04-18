The 2025 NFL Draft class is not particularly deep in most positions, but it is full of talented running back prospects. After losing Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to take one of them.

The Steelers have “done a ton of work” scouting the incoming running back class and are determined to walk away with one, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a ton of work on this talented running back group, according to scouting sources,” Miller wrote. “Pittsburgh lost starter Najee Harris in free agency and returns Jaylen Warren, but the expectation around the league is the team will draft a running back. Pittsburgh doesn't have a second-round pick after trading it for wide receiver DK Metcalf, so this could be a Round 3 or Round 4 target.”

The Steelers will have one pick in each of rounds three, four and five to potentially use on a running back in the draft. TreVeyon Henderson, Cam Skattebo, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson and RJ Harvey headline the list of names projected to fall in that range.

Pittsburgh has not drafted a running back since 2021, when it took Harris in the first round. The move was criticized by many at the time and ended up flopping. While Harris topped 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the team, he left averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in his Steelers career.

Steelers' other 2025 NFL Draft needs

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers' biggest need remains the same as the beginning of free agency. Despite being linked to Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh still does not have a quarterback. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are on the roster, but neither would satisfy the fan base as a year-long starter.

With quarterback being their biggest need, the Steelers are expected to address the position in the first round. Should Jaxson Dart still be available at No. 21, he will likely receive the call from Pittsburgh.

Other than Dart, Pittsburgh would need to target one of Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord, Quinn Ewers or Dillon Gabriel in the middle rounds. However, other than Dart, none of the other names are viewed as candidates to start as a rookie. With Rodgers continuing to mull over his upcoming decision, the Steelers continue to have the biggest question mark at quarterback.