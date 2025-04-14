TJ Watt could have plenty of plausible destinations for his next NFL team if his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over.

Andrew Vasquez of The Steelers Wire wrote a piece that discussed five teams in the league that would be a positive fit for Watt's skillset. The teams he included were the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

“The Commanders' offense improved by leaps and bounds this offseason, but the team has a glaring weakness—edge rusher. Watt deserves a chance to compete for a Super Bowl on a competitive roster, and Washington offers just that,” Vasquez said about the Commanders.

“This one would sting—but it would make a lot of sense if the Steelers aren't competitive around the 2025 trade deadline. The Eagles have a young, unproven edge rush duo and could see Watt as a potential rental for another Super Bowl run. Could Philadelphia offer a king's ransom for a potential two-peat, spearheaded by Watt's presence on defense?” he wrote about the Eagles.

What lies ahead for TJ Watt, Steelers

TJ Watt's future with the Steelers is uncertain as he negotiates his next contract with the franchise. If talks fall through, then he can consider the teams that he can make the biggest impact on.

Watt has represented the Steelers for eight seasons since his debut in 2017. Pittsburgh picked him with the 30th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, making his way up the ranks as one of the best defensive players.

He has earned seven Pro Bowl selections, three Deacon Jones Awards, and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award throughout his career. He also holds the record for sacks in a season when he made 22.5 throughout the 2021 campaign.

Watt is coming off a 2024 season in which he made 61 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections. He helped command the Steelers defense to a postseason appearance, where they lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card.

If Watt believes his time at Pittsburgh is up, then he could turn his direction to the Commanders and Eagles as his next best destinations.