In the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers will be hunting for a dominant left tackle who can one day take over the job from veteran Trent Williams.

ESPN’s Field Yates projects Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons as the 49ers’ potential selection with the No. 11 overall pick in his latest mock draft column.

“Trent Williams will be 37 years old in July and sat out seven games in 2024,” Yates writes. “So if San Francisco wants to return to form and keep its contention window open, it must invest in the offensive line this offseason. Simmons is coming off a knee injury sustained in October, so his range is much wider than most prospects slotted this high — medicals will be key for him. But if they check out throughout the process, Simmons' elite physical traits and quickness give him a chance to emerge as the best left tackle in the class.”

Williams, a future Hall of Famer, turns 37 in July and played just 10 games in 2024 due to an ankle injury. Although he remains committed to the team and is under contract through 2026, San Francisco must address the looming need for his replacement. Given that Williams has never played a full 17-game season since joining the 49ers in 2020, the team is expected to prioritize strengthening the offensive line.

Simmons, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle, transferred from San Diego State to Ohio State and quickly became one of the Buckeyes’ best pass protectors. Before suffering a knee injury on October 12, he allowed just one quarterback pressure across 306 snaps and earned an 82.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. His overall grade for the season was a career-high 74.4.

While Josh Simmons’ draft stock has been affected by the knee injury, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed in December that he is expected to be fully cleared for training camp. If medical evaluations check out, his elite physical traits and quickness could make him the best-left tackle prospect in the draft.

San Francisco’s front office faces a crucial decision at No. 11. The team finished 6-11 in 2024, missing the playoffs, and has clear needs on both the offensive and defensive lines. The 49ers have historically prioritized defensive linemen early in drafts, but the urgency to secure Williams’ successor may force a shift in strategy.

Not to forget, the last time the 49ers used a top-15 pick on an offensive lineman was in 2018, when they selected Mike McGlinchey at No. 9. With limited opportunities to draft elite tackles in future years, selecting Simmons now could be a long-term investment.

If drafted, Simmons would have the opportunity to learn directly from Williams, allowing for a smooth transition when the experienced star eventually retires. Moreover, the 49ers could benefit from Simmons’ duality, as he previously played right tackle at San Diego State, potentially upgrading their current right tackle situation with Colton McKivitz.

Simmons’ durability will be a factor to look out for in the 49ers’ decision, but his potential as a franchise left tackle makes him a logical target in the 2025 NFL Draft.