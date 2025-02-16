The San Francisco 49ers have long been known for their dominant defensive line play, but that reputation has suffered in recent years. Since selecting Nick Bosa with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 49ers have struggled to develop homegrown talent on the defensive front. Their selections—Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson, Kalia Davis, and Robert Beal Jr.—have combined for just 13 sacks over 10 seasons, a staggering statistic that highlights the team’s drafting woes in the trenches.

To compensate, San Francisco has relied heavily on free agency and trades to bolster the defensive line. The 49ers signed Javon Hargrave to a $40 million guaranteed contract in 2023, only to move on from him after two seasons. They also traded for Chase Young, but that experiment yielded just 3.5 sacks in 12 games before he departed in free agency. The patchwork approach has led to short-term solutions but no long-term stability.

The lack of homegrown talent has finally caught up to the team. San Francisco allowed 436 points in 2024, its worst defensive performance since 2016. The defensive collapse contributed to the firing of Nick Sorensen, making it the second straight year the team moved on from its defensive coordinator. Nick Bosa didn’t hold back when assessing the state of the defense, calling the unit’s performance “kind of an embarrassment.”

Nick Bosa has been the only accomplished D-Lineman drafted by the 49ers since 2019

While the past five years have been rough, there is some optimism heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The incoming draft class is loaded with defensive line talent, and the 49ers are expected to prioritize the position. Potential first-round targets include Michigan’s Mason Graham, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, and Maryland’s Jordan Phillips. Graham, in particular, could be worth a trade-up if the 49ers feel he’s the dominant interior presence they need.

Another reason for hope? The return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. Saleh was instrumental in building the dominant 2019 defense, and his philosophy of developing talent from within could shift the team’s approach back to prioritizing young defensive linemen. Saleh’s presence might also lead to potential reunions with former 49ers like Solomon Thomas or Javon Kinlaw, who could be affordable depth signings.

At this point, it’s clear that the 49ers cannot rely solely on free agency and trades to fix their defensive line problems. With 10 draft picks in 2025, the team has a golden opportunity to invest in young, impact players who can grow alongside Bosa. If they fail to do so, the defensive struggles will only continue, and fans will be left wondering why history keeps repeating itself.