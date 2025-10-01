The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 5 tied atop the NFC West at 3-1, but all eyes are on quarterback Brock Purdy’s health ahead of Thursday Night Football. The fourth-year signal-caller addressed his lingering soreness after returning in Week 4, comparing it to the turf toe that sidelined him earlier this season as the team prepares for its Thursday night clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a video of Purdy explaining that while he is still sore, his current toe injury feels much better than it did after Week 1.

“Brock Purdy said he is still a little sore but toe is a lot better than it was after Week 1. Here’s 90 seconds with the QB”

Brock Purdy said he is still a little sore but toe is a lot better than it was after Week 1. Here’s 90 seconds with the QB: pic.twitter.com/Vn0huJQEpy — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Purdy originally sustained the turf toe injury in the Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which kept him out for Weeks 2 and 3. He returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns, but soreness resurfaced after the game, raising new questions about his availability for Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers have navigated his absence well, going 3-1 despite relying on backup Mac Jones for two starts. Purdy’s season totals — 586 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in two starts — lag behind his career pace of 103.7 passer rating, but the team remains firmly in the NFC West race with Seattle and the Rams.

The short‑week matchup with the Rams could hinge on Purdy’s mobility. He practiced Tuesday and signaled optimism about playing, noting his toe is “much better than Week 1.” That’s critical as the 49ers look to rebound from its first loss of the season and maintain control in the division.

By openly comparing his current soreness to the earlier turf toe setback, Purdy reassured fans and coaches that he’s trending in the right direction for Thursday Night Football vs. the Rams — a game that could decide early positioning in the NFC West standings.