The San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, they have a quick turnaround before they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Before the key divisional matchup, the 49ers got a tough injury report from their Tuesday practice. Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall were all absent with injuries, per David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard.

“Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will not practice today, SF's only session of the week. They have not been officially ruled out for Thursday, though,” Lombardi reported.

Purdy is questionable with the same toe injury that kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Vic Tafur of The Athletic that Purdy will play, “if we feel he can play up to 100 percent of his ability.” Both Purdy and backup Mac Jones addressed the media on Tuesday, indicating some uncertainty.

Pearsall went into the Jaguars game dealing with one knee injury and then left the game with an injury to the other knee. After a rookie season sidetracked by a shooting, Pearsall has been sensational to start his sophomore campaign. He has 327 yards on 20 catches, but does not have a touchdown.

Jennings missed Week 3 and picked up just two catches in Week 4. Now, he is dealing with sore ribs with a divisional matchup just 48 hours away. The 49ers are one of three 3-1 teams in the NFC West. making this matchup vital for the playoff push.

Shanahan addressed all three injuries by saying, “Anytime guys are sore and hurting on a Monday, you usually don't stress too much about it. But, anytime you have a Thursday game, it's a totally different element. So yeah, I'm concerned with anybody who's not totally healthy at this moment…,” the coach said, per Briana Jeannel of the team website.