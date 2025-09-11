The San Francisco 49ers may be without quarterback Brock Purdy for a bit of time. Purdy suffered multiple injuries during the team's Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. As a result, the team is looking for a bit of insurance under center heading into Week 2.

To be clear, no official designation has been given for Purdy. There remains a chance he is cleared to play this coming week. However, current reporting does not give the 49ers signal-caller a good chance of suiting up. On Wednesday, the Niners worked out a veteran quarterback, which could signal Purdy's status for the game.

“Veteran QB Mike White worked out for the #49ers today. Kyle Shanahan said they'd like to add another QB with Purdy hurt, but not sure they'll be able to given other roster issues,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

Mike White has bounced around the league in his career. He rose to prominence with the New York Jets during the 2021 NFL season when he took over for an injured Zach Wilson. He has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills.

For his career, White has thrown for 2247 yards in 15 games. He does have a 400+ yard performance under his belt, which came with the Jets during the 2021 season. He has completed nearly 61.5% of his passes, throwing for nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If signed, he would likely serve as depth for the 49ers. San Francisco would turn to former first-round pick Mac Jones in the event that Purdy can't play Sunday. San Francisco also has Kurtis Rourke on the roster, but he's currently on the non-football injury list.

Fans will certainly want to monitor this situation as it develops. The 49ers are preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints on September 14th at 1 PM Eastern Time.