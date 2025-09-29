The San Francisco 49ers have an injury status to keep track of when it comes to star quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy sustained left shoulder and toe injuries in the 49ers' season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It kept him out for the next two games until he returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, after finishing the game against the Jaguars, Purdy complained about his toe injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport went into more detail about what's been going on with the quarterback during his Monday appearance on NFL GameDay Kickoff.

“The 49ers have just put out an estimated practice report in advance of their Thursday night game against the Rams and Brock Purdy, had they practiced, would not have practiced. That is a sign that this soreness that Kyle Shanahan discussed is at least something that could potentially keep Brock Purdy off the field,” Rapoport said.

“It was a two-to-five-week recovery from that turf toe played right at the front end of it. But you really do wonder if this thing was fully healed up. The fact that he complained of some soreness, again, raises the possibility that he might not play on Thursday night.”

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #49ers QB Brock Purdy, dealing with soreness, would not have practiced today. In a short week, that puts his status in question. pic.twitter.com/NXed8JBw8z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025

What lies ahead for 49ers amid Brock Purdy's injury

It's tough news for Brock Purdy to deal with, wanting to be out on the field for his team. However, the toe injury is holding him back, which might see him miss more time despite his return.

Playing in two games, Purdy has completed 48 passes out of 73 attempts for 586 yards and four touchdowns and four interceptions. If he's out next week, Mac Jones will handle the starting duties at quarterback, which he solidly did in Week 2 and 3.

The 49ers will prepare for their next matchup while Purdy nurses his injury. They will be on the road when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET.