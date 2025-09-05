The San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2024 season with a divisional matchup in Week 1. Former Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury that could keep him off the field in the season opener. The 49ers made a move to add Brian Robinson Jr. before the season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes that his superstar can take the field in Week 1.

When McCaffrey is healthy and on the field, the 49ers have been successful. When he arrived in San Francisco after the Carolina Panthers traded him away, he took off. The following season, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl as the bell cow of Shanahan's offense. However, he has not made it through a complete season since 2022, leaving a lot of uncertainty on his health.

San Francisco has two practices left before taking on the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. McCaffrey was a limited participant all week, but Friday's update will go a long way in determining whether or not he can go. All eyes are on the running back heading into the team's first game of the regular season. According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, McCaffrey is at least on the field.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey IS in uniform and warming up on the field during early open portion of Friday’s practice. We’ll hear more from Kyle Shanahan in about an hour,” Wagoner said.

NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco gave a new update on McCaffrey's practice, sending a pessimistic message to 49ers fans.

“Christian McCaffrey is not with his teammates as they go through pre-practice routine,” Maiocco said. “It’s unclear whether he will practice today or just go through physical therapy.”

Shanahan has to make a decision on McCaffrey's status soon. If he can't go, San Francisco can turn to new arrival Robinson Jr. to carry the load in the backfield. However, the 49ers' offense becomes much less intimidating without McCaffrey on the field.