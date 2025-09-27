Linebacker Fred Warner is having a hot start to the season so far. However, the San Francisco 49ers star received a $23,186 fine for an incident in the team's 16-15 Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Warner, who is 28 years old, was fined for using his helmet during a tackle to bring down running back James Conner, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero claims that several defensive players received fines for using their helmets in Week 3.

“There also were several fines issued for use of the helmet against defensive players in Week 3 — including 49ers LB Fred Warner getting docked $23,186 on this play.”

This is the first time Fred Warner has been fined this season, and it does not appear he will receive a suspension of any kind for the tackle made against Conner. It's also just the third time in his career that he received a fine, after getting two of them in the 2024-25 season. The $23,186 is the biggest of his three career fines.

The four-time All-Star signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the 49ers in the offseason. He's been one of the most consistent inside linebackers in the league since being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Through three games played this season, Fred Warner has already recorded 30 combined tackles (16 solo), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

We should expect Warner to continue playing at a high level when the 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. San Francisco aims to remain undefeated while Jacksonville hopes to remain in contention with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

Things got a little testy between the two teams leading up to the contest, as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh claimed the Jaguars found a way to legally steal signs from opponents. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped in to clear the air and claimed that Saleh was trying to compliment Jacksonville after Liam Coen refused to talk about the comments. Either way, it should be a fun Week 4 matchup.