It was recently announced that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are (sort of) coming out of retirement to join numerous active NFL stars to play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia in 2026. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was one of the initial players to join the team. However, on Friday, it sounds like two of his teammates are joining as well.

Reports indicate that George Kittle and Fred Warner will be joining and playing in the flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 10 players are now confirmed on the roster.

“49ers now have confirmed three players for the flag football game in Saudi Arabia: Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, and Fred Warner. This brings the total so far to 10 players confirmed from seven different teams.

“Also, the event producers have same insurance that is used for the Pro Bowl, Olympics, and other sports events involving active players that insures players and teams from losses from any potential injuries sustained during competition.”

The 49ers have three of their players joining the flag football team that will play in Saudi Arabia in March 2026. Other players on the team include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Sauce Gardner, and Myles Garrett. It's also said that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will be the coaches for three of the teams in the tournament.

Flag football is seemingly growing worldwide. It was recently added to the Summer Olympics and will make its debut as an Olympic sport in 2028, which will take place in the United States of America. Until then, Kittle, Warner, McCaffrey, and even Shanahan will focus on winning football games for the 49ers. They play their next game on Sunday, September 21, against the Arizona Cardinals.