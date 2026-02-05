San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that left the entire crew stunned, though it wasn't for his usual defensive highlights. As part of the Super Bowl week festivities in San Francisco, Warner decided to bring a gift that redefined the term cheesy.

He presented Pat McAfee and his crew with a custom-made cheddar cheese bust of both himself and McAfee. The reaction was exactly what you would expect from the high-energy set, with McAfee shouting, “Holy shit! Who is the artist?” as he examined the dairy-based masterpiece.

While the moment was lighthearted, it served as a rare bright spot for Warner after a brutal 2025 campaign. The All-Pro defender saw his season cut short during a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Warner managed just one assisted tackle before a teammate accidentally undercut his leg in the first quarter.

The resulting fractured and dislocated right ankle was a devastating blow to the 49ers. The defense struggled mightily without its captain, surrendering a season-high 30 points in that 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Before the injury, Fred Warner was putting up his usual elite numbers. Through six games in 2025, he recorded 51 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, along with three pass deflections and two forced fumbles. His absence, combined with a season-ending injury to star pass rusher Nick Bosa, left the defense without its primary anchors.

Despite the horrific nature of the injury on the field, Warner’s recovery was legendary. He recently revealed that he was actually ready to suit up for the NFC Championship Game had the 49ers managed to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

Warner now claims to be 120 percent healthy as he prepares for the 2026 season. While the Niners missed out on a Super Bowl appearance this time around, Warner is clearly winning the offseason. The San Francisco 49ers captain remains one of the most dominant and entertaining figures in the NFL.