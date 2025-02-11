San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle took a break from his offseason to make a surprise appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw following Super Bowl LIX.

Known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the field, Kittle has been a longtime fan of professional wrestling, and his visit to the WWE event was no exception. The highlight of the night came when Kittle shared a special moment in the ring with WWE star Penta El Zero M, who has had a major influence on Kittle’s own celebrations.

During the Main Event segment, Kittle and Penta shared a moment of camaraderie in the ring, exchanging a high five and a hug before both performing the “Zero Miedo” move together. The crowd responded with enthusiasm as the two athletes showed their mutual respect for each other’s craft. It was a symbolic fusion of football and wrestling, with Kittle acknowledging how much Penta’s influence has shaped his own persona.

Kittle was later seen in the crowd during the Monday Night Raw broadcast.

Penta’s theatrical “Zero Miedo” directly inspired the 49ers’ iconic “First Down” move, which he often performs after big plays during football games. With its bold, theatrical flair, the move reflects Penta’s high-energy style and confidence in the ring. Kittle, inspired by Penta's larger-than-life persona, began incorporating elements of the wrestler’s showmanship into his own celebrations, creating a blend of his two passions: football and wrestling.

This wasn’t Kittle’s first appearance at a WWE event—he’s made waves at WrestleMania in the past—but this interaction with Penta felt especially meaningful, as it brought Kittle’s love for wrestling into the spotlight.

Kittle’s connection to WWE continues to grow, and fans are excited to see where this crossover between football and wrestling will go next. With his continued passion for the sport, it’s clear Kittle has only just begun to merge his two worlds.