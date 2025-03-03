When rising comic Shane Gillis hosted SNL, there were two San Fransisco 49ers stars, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, there.

The legendary tight end took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from his experience. He got to go backstage of SNL, taking pictures on the iconic Studio 8H set. The first photo is of McCaffrey and Kittle with their other 49ers teammate, Kyle Juszczyk.

He also got to meet Mike Myers, who appeared during the Gillis-hosted SNL episode. Kittle was prepared for the interaction, as he wore a Wayne' World shirt. Myers seemingly appreciated the gesture.

Other pictures include Kittle playing the piano SNL's band uses, Gillis' dressing room, a link-up with fellow tight end Greg Olsen, and Colin Jost and Michael Che during the Weekend Update segment.

Shane Gillis' rocky history with SNL

Shane Gillis got to host SNL on March 1, 2025, for the second time. Previously, he was hired as a featured cast member in 2019. He joined the show at the same time as Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who are both still on the show.

However, he was fired days after the announcement of his casting. Resurfaced clips of his Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, which he hosts with Matt McCusker, popped up online. He was then removed from the cast.

In 2024, Gillis hosted an episode of SNL with 21 Savage as the musical guest. His first time hosting came over a year earlier, on February 24, 2024.

His latest SNL gig was on March 1, 2025. Tate McRae was the musical guest as she promoted her new album, So Close to That. She was previously the musical guest of a November 2023 episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

Next, Lady Gaga will host SNL on March 8. She will also be the musical guest. This will be the second time she was the host and musical guest.

Who are the 49ers' George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey?

Both George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are critical parts of the 49ers' high-powered offense. They are coming off a disappointing 2024 season, during which they went 6-11.

It was a far cry from their 2023 campaign. One year earlier, they were in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for the second time in the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kittle led the 49ers in receiving yards, logging 1,1,06 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns throughout the regular season and also got the Niners 50 first downs.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, had a disappointing individual season. He missed 13 games due to injury, and he only rushed for 202 yards. He also had 15 catches for 146 yards.

For the first time in his career, McCaffrey did not score a single touchdown in the season. Previously, he only scored two touchdowns in seven games for the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

He was drafted by the Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. McCaffrey played for them for five full seasons before being traded to the 49ers during the 2022 season. McCaffrey was named to his second First-team All-Pro team in his first full season with the 49ers. He rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also logged 67 catches for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.