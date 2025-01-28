After 14 years in the NFL, Greg Olsen retired in 2021 and immediately began working as a color commentator for Fox Sports. In 2022, he was promoted to the network’s top broadcasting team as lead analyst and was very well received by audiences and critics alike. Olsen even had the opportunity to work the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Then, in 2024, a guy named Tom Brady replaced him as the number one commentator on Fox.

Olsen was relegated to the network’s second team, which means he’s taking a back seat to Brady for the Super Bowl this season. The former tight end is not at all pleased with the demotion.

Olsen was recently asked if he thinks he’ll have a chance to call another Super Bowl. “I hope so… I’ve been very honest. My goal getting into this was to not just call regional one o’clock games and just be happy to be there,” Olsen said via WCNC’s Nick Carboni on X.

“Wherever it is, whatever network it’s on, whatever opportunity is there, my goal is still to continue to show I’m as good if not better than anybody in this industry. I just need a chair,” he added.

Olsen actually got his start as a broadcaster while he was still playing football. He would lend color commentary to games while his team was on bye. He then began working full-time for Fox in 2021.

Greg Olsen is not happy taking a broadcasting back seat to Brady

Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt were Fox Sports’ top team for the 2022 season and the pair called Super Bowl LVII. However, Olsen was demoted to the network’s second team when Brady took his spot alongside Burkhardt in 2024.

Although Olsen saw the demotion coming, he’s been adamant about fighting for his broadcasting career. Still, it’s never easy competing with Brady. Especially considering Fox signed the future Hall of Fame quarterback to a 10-year, $375 million deal.

Olsen and Brady didn’t match up much during their playing days. Despite spending his whole career dominating the NFL, Brady went just 1-1 in head-to-head matchups against Olsen. While they spent most of their careers in different conferences, the two nearly ended up in the same division when Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. However, prior to the season, the Carolina Panthers released Olsen and he landed with the Seattle Seahawks. He would go on to retire following the 2020 season – while Brady would go on to win his seventh Super Bowl.

While Olsen is clearly still passionate about broadcasting, he can see the writing on the wall, as his primary competition has a 10-year contract. Olsen recently lobbied for a job with the Chicago Bears. He spent the first four years of his career in Chicago after the team selected him in the first round of the 2007 draft. If he really wants to surpass Brady, he'll continue broadcasting games while working as the Bears' director of player personnel.