It remains to be seen whether Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be back in 2026. But Sean McVay could use the veteran’s help as he faces more former coaching disciples. If Stafford does return, he will have a home game in Australia as the NFL designated the Rams as such for the first-ever contest down under.

Ari Meirov posted the announcements on X.

“Just announced: The #Rams will play the #49ers in Melbourne, Australia next season for the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia. The #Rams will be the designated “home” team for this game.”

The NFL’s global move continues to grow under Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rams versus 49ers will have a twist in 2026

The NFL has a multiyear commitment to play games in Melbourne, AU. This contest will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to therams.com. The kickoff date and time will be announced at a later date.

Article Continues Below

It’s a weird time dynamic as Australia is 19 hours ahead of Los Angeles. The game would have to begin on Saturday to match up with a Sunday kickoff in U.S. time.

It’s a historical move, for sure.

“As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual match-up against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG,” said Rams President Kevin Demoff. “Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community, leading up to the game this fall.”

The Rams, Seahawks, Raiders, and Eagles hold international marketing rights. Included in their mix are Australia and New Zealand. It is part of the NFL's Global Markets Program. And the league has a growing fan base in Australia, with an estimated 7.5 million strong fans.