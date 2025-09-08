In the midst of multiple San Francisco 49ers injuries, there was one positive update about standout receiver Jauan Jennings.

Following the 49ers' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, there were multiple injuries for the team to address. ESPN's NFL insider revealed the most significant news on Monday being star tight end George Kittle, who will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Despite missing Kittle for a lot of time, Schefter did have positive news when it comes to Jennings' status.

“The MRI on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings’ shoulder came back clean and the team still is waiting on a CT scan. But for now it sounds as if Jennings avoided the worst,” Schefter wrote.

Jennings recorded two receptions for 16 yards against the Seahawks, not getting many targets as Ricky Pearsall was the team's standout receiver of the game.

What lies ahead for Jauan Jennings, 49ers

The 49ers will need all the good news they can get with Jauan Jennings, especially after losing George Kittle indefinitely.

They also have to monitor star quarterback Brock Purdy's health. He suffered a – injury against the Seahawks, putting his status for the next contest at risk. If he's unable to go, then backup quarterback Mac Jones will command the offense in Week 2.

This wasn't the start San Francisco anticipated going into the 2025 season. What makes it irritating for them is that they already dealt with numerous injuries in 2024, which prevented them from making the playoffs after reaching Super Bowl 58 in the 2023 campaign.

They can't tolerate another injury-riddled season, something they will need to navigate through as they at least start the year with a win. Beating Seattle also benefits them, which will make an impact on the NFC West Division standings as San Francisco holds the tiebreaker for the time being.

The 49ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.