The San Francisco 49ers paid Jauan Jennings with a blockbuster $3 million agreement. But now their newly paid asset left early against the Seattle Seahawks.

The wide receiver sustained a shoulder injury during the first half in the Pacific Northwest. ESPN NFL insider then delivered this unfortunate update for 49ers fans.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury,” Schefter shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Even 49ers insider for The Athletic Matt Barrows added how significant Jennings' ailment became.

“Jauan Jennings trying to catch passes on the sideline — he just winced while attempting a catch,” Barrows shared.

His loss significantly altered the air attack for Kyle Shanahan and the franchise. As they dealt with another big injury.

49ers' Jauan Jennings not the only injury vs. Seahawks

The injury bug hit San Francisco right away at Lumen Field. Including losing one of its beloved All-Pros.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle left the game early too. The perennial Pro Bowl talent suffered a hamstring injury. He was unable to return to the field, per Schefter.

The 49ers found themselves down by two big parts of their offense. Jennings especially was expected to earn an increased role this season following his contract.

The NFC West franchise helped create future room for the WR by trading Deebo Samuel. With the Niners gaining a fifth rounder in exchange for the 2021 All-Pro. The move opened the door for Jennings to earn increased touches. But just needed to clear the contract hurdle on the eve of the season.

Now quarterback Brock Purdy is missing two big weapons. Especially after enduring an injury ravaged 2024 that featured Purdy and star running back Christian McCaffrey going down with injuries. The latter star got limited to only four starts — McCaffrey's lowest since the 2020 campaign while with the Carolina Panthers.

As for Jennings, no official word on how long the shoulder ailment will keep him out. But will likely be a topic of discussion postgame.