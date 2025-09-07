The San Francisco 49ers came into Week 1 with a few injuries on offense, and things did not get better during their game against the Seattle Seahawks as George Kittle went down, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“George Kittle is out for the rest of today’s game due to a hamstring injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Kittle was ruled out shows that it may be something bigger than just a minor hamstring injury. Hamstrings are always tough to diagnose, as it could take up to days or even weeks for players to get back to full speed. There should be more on Kittle's injury after the game.

There was already uncertainty coming into the game on whether Christian McCaffrey was going to play after being added to the injury report late in the week, but he was confirmed to be good to go hours before. At this point, Brock Purdy will have to find other options to help make plays, but he still has McCaffrey, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall for this game.

The one thing that doomed the 49ers last season was injuries on offense, and the hope is that the same thing doesn't happen again this year. For Kittle, he has always been a key part of the 49ers offense, and if he has to miss time, that will be a big blow to the team.

The hope is that ruling him out so early was for precautionary reasons, and he can return sooner rather than later.