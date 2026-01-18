The San Francisco 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Week 18’s clash to determine the NFC’s No. 1 seed. San Francisco couldn’t compete with Seattle in the regular season finale. But the 49ers’ divisional round loss was far worse.

Seattle jumped out to a big lead early in Saturday’s matchup. The Seahawks scored 17 points in the first quarter and the 49ers couldn’t recover. San Francisco would lose in a 41-6 blowout. But Kyle Shanahan expressed appreciation for his team's resilience in a trying season.

“I just thanked them for the whole season, how much they battled through everything,” Shanahan said after the game, per OurSF49ers. “I know everyone in there was sick about tonight and the way that went in every facet. But I tried not to make it about tonight when I was in there with them. Just kinda thanked them for what they’ve done all year. And [I’m] just extremely, extremely proud of everyone in that [locker] room.”

