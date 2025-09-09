San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is managing toe and shoulder injuries that could sideline him for Week 2, creating an opening for Mac Jones to potentially fulfill what some believe was the franchise’s original plan in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the situation on his latest podcast, linking Jones back to San Francisco’s intentions four years ago.

“If Brock Purdy can’t start on Sunday that would be interesting,” Schefter said. “That would be interesting because then we would finally get to see Mac Jones start a game for the 49ers. The quarterback that we had linked to them in the draft which they traded up to go draft Trey Lance. I don’t care what anybody tells me, I know they traded up to that spot with the intent initially to go take Mac Jones, only to change their minds in the process and go take Trey Lance instead. So that would be really interesting if it comes down like that.”

Schefter has maintained that San Francisco originally planned to draft Jones before selecting Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. The 49ers traded away the No. 12 overall selection, a 2022 third-round pick and two additional first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 to move up in that year’s draft.

Purdy, who has been San Francisco’s starter since late 2022, helped the 49ers open the season with a 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with a 74.3 percent completion rate, a 92.3 passer rating and an 80.3 quarterback rating. He also rushed five times for 17 yards. His health, however, is uncertain leading into Week 2.

If Purdy is unable to play, Jones would be in line to start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Jones, 27, has struggled to replicate early flashes from his rookie season in New England. Drafted 15th overall by the Patriots in 2021, he spent three years in Foxborough before moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Last season, Jones appeared in 10 games with Jacksonville, throwing for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 65.3 percent completion rate and an 80.5 passer rating. He added 92 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries.

The quarterback uncertainty is compounded by other injuries on San Francisco’s roster. Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is expected to miss at least several games due to a hamstring issue and could be a candidate for injured reserve.

For the 49ers, the coming week will determine whether Purdy is healthy enough to retain his starting job or if Jones will step into the lineup — a move that would reflect the scenario some expected in 2021 when San Francisco traded a package of draft picks to secure a quarterback at the top of the draft.