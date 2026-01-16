The San Francisco 49ers are walking into the Divisional Round with something heavier than a game plan. George Kittle’s absence still lingers. Emotion travels with them. So does belief. Ricky Pearsall says he remains optimistic he will play against the Seattle Seahawks, and his message made the moment unmistakable.

Speaking with The SF Standard’s David Lombardi, Pearsall closed the interview with five words that said everything. “FGK. For George Kittle.” No elaboration. No pause. Just intent as the 49ers prepare to face the Seahawks on the road.

Ricky Pearsall remains optimistic he will play at Seattle and ends his interview with… “FGK. For George Kittle.” pic.twitter.com/DgtXXQy4ui — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 15, 2026

Ricky Pearsall understands the stage. Seattle will be loud. The crowd will lean in early. Every snap will feel compressed. His return would add speed and flexibility to an offense that thrives on rhythm, but it would also bring purpose. Pearsall wasn’t speaking in abstractions. He was speaking for a teammate who defines the locker room.

George Kittle’s season-ending injury still hangs over the 49ers. His voice is missing in the huddle, but not in the building. Players feel it. Pearsall said it out loud. This moment is for him. It reflects the edge he brings to every snap, the standard he demands from everyone around him, and the way he plays the game without compromise.

Article Continues Below

49ers response under the Seahawks pressure

With the Seahawks hosting the 49ers in the Divisional Round, the rivalry sharpens immediately. This stadium knows how to squeeze momentum. Still, San Francisco knows how to absorb it. If Pearsall suits up, his role will be real from the start. Routes will be contested. As a result, timing will matter. There will be no easing in.

That’s where dedication turns into execution. Pearsall won’t be asked to replace Kittle, because no one can. Instead, he’ll be asked to honor him by playing fast, clean, and fearless. That’s the ask. More importantly, that’s the expectation.

Kittle won’t be on the field. Even so, his presence will still be felt. Pearsall made sure of that. Now, the only thing left is action. Under the stadium lights in Seattle, who rises when it matters most?