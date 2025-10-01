The San Francisco 49ers (3-1) played sloppy in a 26-21 home loss versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and now have just a few days to prepare for a Thursday Night Football face-off with the dangerous Los Angeles Rams (3-1), so there is little time to focus on anything else besides cleaning up mistakes. Though, it is hard to look fully ahead when fans and the media are still processing a viral exchange at the end of Sunday's game.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen cursed at 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh while players and coaches were convening on the field. He took issue with comments the latter made about Jacksonville's “legal sign-stealing.” Tempers flared, and both men had to be held back. Saleh clarified his remarks on Tuesday, insisting that his intentions were pure.

“It's all good, whatever happened on Sunday doesn't change how I feel,” the former New York Jets HC told reporters, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words, but however you want to word it, they're really, really good at putting their players in position to be successful.

“As coaches, we're always chasing leverage. They're trying to have winning leverage, we're trying to take leverage away. Everyone in the league is trying to find every avenue they can…. Every team does it. Some do it better than others. And it was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really good at it. … I think Liam is doing a hell of a job. I really do.”

49ers will face another tricky offense this week

Saleh's thoughtful response will ideally allow both San Francisco and Jacksonville to move forward to their respective Week 5 matchups without distractions. Many squads will work tirelessly to find any edge they can use against their opponents, with some even opting to push the boundaries as far as possible.

Obviously, Coen took offense to what he interpreted as an accusation of unethical practices. Now that Saleh has elaborated on his original comment, perhaps all the tension will dissipate. Coen already downplayed the incident and has no intention of touching on the heated postgame interaction.

And that is perfectly fine with the 49ers. They must get themselves mentally and physically prepared for a meeting in SoFi Stadium this Thursday. Rams head coach Sean McVay, like Liam Coen, is praised for the ingenuity he employs on offense. Robert Saleh will have to get creative in order to limit an impactful unit that includes quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

If the Niners can execute the game plan to perfection, then the DC should be amped-up for much better reasons after this showdown.