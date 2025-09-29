The clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars was surprisingly close. However, the real fireworks came after the game. Prior to their contest, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh claimed that Liam Coen's Jaguars had a sign-stealing system in place. It seems like the tensions have boiled over, as Coen and Saleh had to be separated after the game, after getting into a heated exchange.

There is video: #Jaguars HC Liam Coen told Robert Saleh, “Keep my name out of your mouth,” after the game. His players held him back before he got too close. (🎥 @ActionSportsJax) pic.twitter.com/5lqCPsAnUX https://t.co/iZSwUl6ab7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the days leading up to their game, Saleh claimed that the Jaguars have a sign-stealing system that's legal by NFL standards. “They've got, legally, a really advanced signal-stealing type of system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation,” Saleh said Thursday. “They do a great job with it.”

Article Continues Below

Coen didn't respond to Saleh's comments, but it seems clear that there was tension between the two coaches. After the game, Coen was of course asked about the incident. The Jaguars coach simply responded, “Not a big deal, Just keep that between us.” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also commented on the incident, saying, “I don't think you should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. I'm not too worried about it.”

The Jaguars got the last laugh in the incident. Behind a big game from running back Travis Etienne (19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown) and a balanced passing attack (three players with 40+ yards), Coen's squad was able to come away with the win. Their defense held strong enough, limiting the 49ers' offense to just 21 points and three takeaways (two interceptions and a forced fumble) in Brock Purdy's return.

The Jaguars are now 3-1 on the season, starting off the Liam Coen era strong.