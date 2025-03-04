One year after another Super Bowl appearance, the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 campaign was one of their worst seasons in recent history. With several issues to address, the 49ers are expected to approach the 2025 NFL Draft with an open mind.

Following a 6-11 finish, San Francisco enters the draft with the No. 11 overall pick. While various prospects fit their roster needs, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson might have the most “value” in the first round, ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

“[Will] Johnson's value at this pick would be too good for San Francisco to pass up,” Reid wrote. “He's arguably the best corner in this year's class — depending on where you put Travis Hunter — and has prototypical size for the position at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds. Johnson's technique and ball skills are among the best in the 2025 draft.”

With views on Colorado star Travis Hunter continuing to vary, Johnson is beginning to emerge as the top pure cornerback of the class. He is rising to some as a potential top-10 pick after three elite seasons at Michigan.

Johnson is one of three Michigan stars projected to go in the first round. Defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to lead the group as a potential top-five pick. Graham's running mate, Kenneth Grant, is also a potential late first-round pick.

49ers 2025 defensive outlook

Historically, the 49ers have never struggled at cornerback. However, they will have a massive void to fill in 2025 with the expected departure of lockdown cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency. While Ward noted his love for the organization, he finds it difficult to live in California following the recent death of his infant daughter.

Without Ward, the 49ers will return cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green and Darrell Luter Jr. in 2025. The position will be a focal point of the 2025 offseason with the re-hiring of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. Saleh is known for his complex pass-coverage schemes that ask a lot out of his defensive backs.

The 49ers will also have star safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. hit free agency. With the coaching change, San Francisco's typically elite secondary could look notably different in 2025.

Aside from cornerback, most of the team's key defensive players will return. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Leonard Floyd, Dre Greenlaw and Dee Winters are all contracted through 2025. However, the team will have to replace linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles in the offseason. In one of their first roster moves, the 49ers surprisingly released Flannigan-Fowles after five years with the team.