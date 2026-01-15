The San Francisco 49ers went on the road and beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the Wild Card Round last Sunday. San Francisco’s offense looked much improved against Philadelphia after getting shut down by the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale. And Trent Williams’ presence was a major factor.

The All-World left tackle missed the 49ers’ Week 18 clash with the Seahawks due to a hamstring strain. In his absence, San Francisco was held to just 173 total yards of offense and three points as Seattle clinched the No. 1 seed. But Williams returned for the Wild Card matchup. And the 49ers rolled up 361 total yards, hanging 23 points on Philadelphia.

But one play involving Williams had Eagles fans crying foul. The Philly faithful felt the 15th-year veteran was holding on the Niners’ go-ahead touchdown late in the game. Asked for his take on the play, Williams provided a pragmatic defense. “I didn’t see a flag,” he said, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “You can’t get a speeding ticket if you don’t get pulled over.”

Trent Williams boosts 49ers offense in Wild Card win

The Eagles took a 19-17 lead on a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. However, the 49ers responded with a 10-play, 66-yard drive that burned over five minutes off the clock.

On 3rd & Goal deep in Eagles territory, Brock Purdy found Christian McCaffrey on a shallow crossing route in the end zone. But Philly fans claim Williams held Nolan Smith Jr., who pressured Purdy off the edge. Williams bought his quarterback just enough time to climb the pocket and hit McCaffrey for the game-winning score.

The 49ers advanced to the Divisional Round where they’ll face the Seahawks for the third time this season. Williams was sorely missed in Week 18’s matchup. The 49ers X-factor is essential to the team’s passing game and rushing success.

San Francisco faces an uphill battle against the heavily favored Seahawks on Saturday. The team’s latest catastrophic injury claimed George Kittle, who tore his Achilles against the Eagles.

Incredibly, Fred Warner returned to practice on Wednesday. He’s still a long shot to play in the Divisional Round. But the team opened his 21-day window to return, a stunning development considering he broke and dislocated his ankle in Week 6.