The San Francisco 49ers will feature their top aerial weapons Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi’s Stadium.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, kept off the field the past two games by a stubborn toe injury, is ready to take the reins again after practicing fully on Friday. Purdy’s return will reunite him with wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, both listed as questionable but expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pearsall, dealing with knee soreness, missed Wednesday’s practice as a precaution but logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Through three games in 2025, Pearsall has emerged as one of the league’s top receiving threats, ranking third in the NFL in receiving yards with 281 and averaging 93.7 yards per game. He also ranks fourth in yards per catch at 17.6, hauling in 16 receptions on 24 targets. Pearsall has clearly become a primary target for Purdy, especially with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the 49ers in catches (25) and targets (32).

Article Continues Below

Jennings, meanwhile, returns after missing nearly two weeks due to a shoulder injury in Week 1 and an ankle injury in Week 2. He missed the 49ers’ home opener against the Arizona Cardinals and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, he returned to a limited practice session and is expected to play Sunday, though his snaps will likely be monitored. In the 2025 season so far, Jennings has recorded seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including a crucial 42-yard touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 despite playing through his ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who led the 49ers to two wins during Purdy’s absence, will serve as Purdy’s backup. Jones missed part of practice this week due to a knee injury sustained against the Cardinals, but has been cleared to play.

The 49ers could also have up to six receivers active on Sunday, including Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore. Robinson returns from a three-game suspension for a DUI, providing depth if Jennings’ snaps remain limited.