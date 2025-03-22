The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2025 NFL offseason as one of the league’s most intriguing and confusing teams. After the first wave of free agency, however, their outlook looks dim. Fresh off an NFC Championship appearance two seasons ago, this was a team poised to stay in Super Bowl contention. And yet, instead of building on their strengths, they’ve taken several noticeable steps back this offseason. Key players have departed, questionable roster decisions have been made, and the current squad looks much less formidable than the one that fell way short last season. With the draft and second wave of free agency still ahead, the 49ers must address their most pressing needs if they want to remain a legitimate contender.

A Brutal Free Agency Period

Simply put, the 49ers have had a disastrous start to free agency. The list of departures is staggering. Their biggest addition so far—tight end Luke Farrell—hardly moves the needle. General manager John Lynch insists that the team has a plan and that “big things are coming our way.” However, unless that plan involves locking in a Brock Purdy extension, it’s hard to see where the optimism comes from.

At this point, the 49ers look like a team being dismantled by the rest of the league. According to reports, departing 49ers free agents were part of an unprecedented $321 million in contracts handed out to players leaving their teams in the first four days of free agency. San Francisco has also accumulated a league-high $77 million in dead money. This further complicates their ability to reload the roster.

Right now, the roster that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII is all but unrecognizable. With talent rapidly draining from the team, the Niners face a crucial decision: will they invest in Purdy’s long-term future, or will they pivot to a cheaper alternative like Mac Jones as the talent around Purdy diminishes? One thing is clear—the 49ers’ championship window is in jeopardy unless they make some serious moves.

Here we'll try to look at the San Francisco 49ers' biggest need to address after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

Defensive Line Remains the Biggest Concern

The 49ers were forced to part ways with Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Leonard Floyd this offseason. That has left them with a depleted defensive front. Depth at defensive tackle is now a major issue. Theyalso still need to find another pass rusher to complement Nick Bosa. Sure, there are also concerns along the offensive line. This is particularly true at left guard and right tackle. However, San Francisco may struggle to address all their roster deficiencies while also committing significant resources to a Purdy extension.

San Francisco’s biggest decision came down to whether to prioritize strengthening the interior offensive line or reinforcing the defensive front. The offensive line took hits with the departures of starting guard Aaron Banks to Green Bay and reserve tackle Jaylon Moore to Kansas City. Even before those losses, the unit had been a weak spot, too.

However, defensive tackle is the more urgent concern. The 49ers have lost not just Hargrave, Collins, and Floyd. They have also lost Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, and Javon Kinlaw from their recent rosters. These key departures have not been offset with comparable replacements. This leaves San Francisco’s defensive interior alarmingly thin. If they don’t address this soon, opposing offenses could exploit this vulnerability all season long.

Cornerback Still a Major Question Mark

Yes, shoring up the defensive line is the top priority. That said, the secondary—particularly at cornerback—remains a significant concern. Charvarius Ward’s departure to the Colts leaves a glaring hole in the 49ers’ cornerback room. Sure, former second-round pick Renardo Green showed promise as a rookie. In addition, Deommodore Lenoir is a reliable slot corner. Still, the team lacks a dependable starter opposite Green. As of now, newly signed Tre Brown is the top option. However, his track record has been shaky. He has had sub-65.0 PFF grades throughout his career in limited playing time.

Adding to the challenge, quality cornerbacks don’t come cheap. Most of the top free agents at the position have already signed elsewhere. Those still available may be beyond San Francisco’s budget. That leaves the draft as the most likely avenue to find reinforcements—though the 49ers have had mixed success selecting corners in recent years. If they don’t land a starting-caliber corner early in the draft, they could be in trouble against the high-powered passing attacks they’ll face next season. Michigan’s Will Johnson would be an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s scheme at No. 11 overall. However, whether the 49ers can secure him remains to be seen.

The Pressure is On

The first wave of 2025 free agency has not been kind to the 49ers, leaving them with more questions than answers as they look to remain a Super Bowl contender. Key losses on the defensive line and at cornerback have created significant holes that must be addressed before the season kicks off. While the draft and the second phase of free agency still provide opportunities to strengthen the roster, San Francisco has little room for error. If they don’t find impact players at these critical positions, the road back to the NFC Championship—and beyond—will be far more difficult than it was a year ago. The 49ers still have the talent to compete, but whether they can keep their championship window open depends on what they do next.