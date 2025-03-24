The San Francisco 49ers are in an awkward place as a franchise. San Francisco had a dreadful 2024 season, only winning six games in a season where they had Super Bowl aspirations. QB Brock Purdy is due a huge contract extension, but are the 49ers still even in a Super Bowl window? And if they aren't, how do they become contenders again in 2025?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has one idea. He published an interesting article on Monday which suggests if teams should trade up or down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Barnwell believes that the 49ers should trade down from the 11th overall pick.

Barnwell points to the recent roster purge by the 49ers as one reason why they need to trade down and acquire more draft capital.

He noted that San Francisco is running out of players on rookie contracts thanks to a few of their aggressive moves over the past few years.

“In terms of rookie contract performers, the Niners are lacking,” Barnwell wrote. “They traded a total of eight picks to acquire Trey Lance and running back Christian McCaffrey, including three first-rounders as part of the ill-fated deal for the North Dakota State quarterback.”

Trey Lance of course did not work out for the 49ers. San Francisco was fortunate to replace him with Brock Purdy.

Is trading down the right path for the 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Is Barnwell onto something with the idea of San Francisco trading down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a difficult question to answer.

On one hand, Barnwell is correct (in theory) that the 49ers have a chance to gain more draft capital by trading down.

In fact, he argues that San Francisco could net multiple starters out of a trade down.

“Even with a full complement of picks, it wouldn't hurt them to drop down from No. 11 if there's an opportunity to add a Day 2 pick,” Barnwell concluded. “If they can add multiple starters, they have a shot at righting the ship quickly in 2025.”

On the other hand, San Francisco is in good position to get an elite player at pick 11. This year's draft class is strong on both the offensive and defensive lines. Coincidentally, these are the biggest areas of need for the 49ers this offseason.

Therefore, it could make some sense to stick and pick at pick 11. Especially if the 49ers are excited about a certain player in the top half of the first round.

It will be interesting to see if San Francisco follows Barnwell's advice next month in the 2025 NFL Draft.